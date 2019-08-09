BMO Capital Keeps $71.0000 TP On Westlake Chemical (WLK), Keeps “Market Perform” Rating; Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

BMO Capital currently has a $71.0000 TP on the $8.00 billion market cap company or 15.71% upside potential. In a research report issued to investors and clients on Friday, 9 August, Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) stock had its “Market Perform” Rating restate by analysts at BMO Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Whitecap Resources had 2 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. See Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

Whitecap Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Southwest Saskatchewan, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, and West Central Saskatchewan. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 4,260 net wells.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 848,959 shares traded. Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical Corp has $100 highest and $5300 lowest target. $74.40’s average target is 21.25% above currents $61.36 stock price. Westlake Chemical Corp had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by Alembic on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WLK in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.