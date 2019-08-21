BMO Capital Covers Exxon Mobil (XOM) with $86.0000 Target; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 12 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 17 decreased and sold their stock positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.11 million shares, down from 1.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Professional analysts at BMO Capital started coverage on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with a Market Perform rating. The TP for XOM is $86.0000. It would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from firm’s last close price.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $292.07 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 16.63 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $86.10’s average target is 24.73% above currents $69.03 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target in Friday, July 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 93,049 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 47,778 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sonata Grp holds 0.24% or 3,907 shares in its portfolio. Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 14,095 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 1.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Ww Asset has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advantage accumulated 6,856 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Lc accumulated 77,512 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division reported 151,099 shares stake. Moreover, North Star Asset has 0.61% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 93,470 shares. Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 4,336 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Management has 21,256 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 49,388 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $628.83 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 27.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.