BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

This is a contrast between BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 22 0.47 N/A 1.84 11.53 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 1.02 N/A 0.65 21.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Caesarstone Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Caesarstone Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 1.5. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd. has 3.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is $26.5, with potential upside of 4.41%. Meanwhile, Caesarstone Ltd.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 14.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caesarstone Ltd. seems more appealing than BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares and 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Caesarstone Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats Caesarstone Ltd.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.