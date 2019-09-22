BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) and Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 22 0.47 N/A 1.84 11.53 Summit Materials Inc. 18 1.16 N/A 0.32 57.09

In table 1 we can see BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and Summit Materials Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Summit Materials Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BMC Stock Holdings Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Summit Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6% Summit Materials Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Summit Materials Inc.’s beta is 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. Its rival Summit Materials Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Summit Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and Summit Materials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Summit Materials Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 4.41% at a $26.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Summit Materials Inc. is $19.67, which is potential -10.67% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BMC Stock Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Summit Materials Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.89% of Summit Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% are Summit Materials Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63% Summit Materials Inc. -3.25% -2.23% 5.92% 21.88% -25.85% 48.71%

For the past year BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Summit Materials Inc.

Summary

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Summit Materials Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.