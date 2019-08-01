BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 20 0.38 N/A 1.84 12.32 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.08 N/A 1.34 18.94

Table 1 demonstrates BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MDU Resources Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BMC Stock Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than MDU Resources Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MDU Resources Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.8% of MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.98% 12.21% 30.62% 36.78% 14.19% 46.06% MDU Resources Group Inc. -2.01% -1.59% -3.43% -4.49% -9.92% 6.29%

For the past year BMC Stock Holdings Inc. was more bullish than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats MDU Resources Group Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.