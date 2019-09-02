BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Comparing side by side

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 21 0.46 N/A 1.84 11.53 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 35 0.30 N/A 0.04 953.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BMC Stock Holdings Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BMC Stock Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 1.5. Competitively, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has 2.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 4.21% at a $26.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is $38.79, which is potential 21.68% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is looking more favorable than BMC Stock Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -2.82% -4.38% -3.62% -0.58% -13.9% 14.22%

For the past year BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Summary

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.