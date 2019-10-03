BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shorts Lowered By 9.88%

Analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report $0.50 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. BMCH’s profit would be $33.33M giving it 12.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 157,832 shares traded. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has declined 2.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BMCH News: 15/05/2018 RAGING CAPITAL ADDED QCOM, BPOP, JELD, YY, BMCH IN 1Q: 13F

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had a decrease of 9.88% in short interest. MS’s SI was 11.71M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.88% from 12.99M shares previously. With 9.53M avg volume, 1 days are for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s short sellers to cover MS’s short positions. The SI to Morgan Stanley’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 6.48M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $172.00/Share From $168.00 by Morgan Stanley; 05/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Sees Munis Recovering From Quarterly Rout; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanely’s Wilson on Markets and Sectors to Watch (Video); 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 19/03/2018 – SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions well-known provider in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The Company’s primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm also sells other building services and products that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services.

Among 2 analysts covering BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BMC Stock Holdings has $2800 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is 5.33% above currents $25.16 stock price. BMC Stock Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $2800 target.

More notable recent BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) Be Disappointed With Their 39% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BMC Enhances its Value-Added Millwork and Door Offerings with the Acquisition of Heritage One Door & Carpentry – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMCH) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BMCH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $66.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley, Goldman to lead Airbnb listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Widening The Trade War – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.