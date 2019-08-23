BM European Value Retail (LON:BME) Investors: Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating; Park Place Entertainment (CZR)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Park Place Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 155 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 110 cut down and sold their holdings in Park Place Entertainment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Park Place Entertainment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of BM European Value Retail (LON:BME) in an analyst report issued to investors and clients on 23 August.

The stock decreased 0.03% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 360.9. About 183,317 shares traded. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $145,444 activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider Egan Cynthia bought $145,444.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.61 billion GBP. The Company’s stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 537 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 75 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold B&M European Value Retail S.A. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 799,789 shares or 6.99% more from 747,551 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial stated it has 18,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De holds 143,704 shares. Cetera Advisor has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 72,509 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated reported 20,695 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). 450 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 2,340 shares. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,117 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 27,067 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0% or 20,489 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering BM European Value Retail (LON:BME), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BM European Value Retail has GBX 460 highest and GBX 420 lowest target. GBX 441.25’s average target is 22.26% above currents GBX 360.9 stock price. BM European Value Retail had 29 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 29 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 3.84M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

