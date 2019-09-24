Blume Capital Management Upped Holding in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Cut Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 9.60 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect When Cisco Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

