Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose; As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shares Rose, Orbimed Advisors Trimmed by $400,000 Its Position

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,101 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 498,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 85,299 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 6.76 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 386,600 shares to 467,600 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 5.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,735 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Franklin Res stated it has 2.43M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 73,111 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 144,669 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 49,200 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Street Corp invested in 712,325 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 200 shares. 1.40 million are owned by 683 Capital Management Ltd Company. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Tekla Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 33,425 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $33,110 activity. Another trade for 8,142 shares valued at $25,484 was made by Cashman Christopher Michael on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares to 171,804 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).