Blume Capital Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lowered by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Declined While North Run Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.36M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associate reported 13,500 shares stake. 25,702 are owned by Advisory Serv Network Llc. Principal Finance Gp owns 467,995 shares. National Investment Service Wi has invested 2.98% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.12% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 1,281 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mawer Inv Mngmt accumulated 676,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 499,830 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts accumulated 4.41M shares. First Personal Fin Svcs owns 2,683 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 0.72% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 9,312 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 303,304 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 110,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 10,535 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Allstate Corporation invested in 237,042 shares. Covington Inv Advisors stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hbk Lp holds 37,044 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,344 shares. 212,490 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd invested in 24,729 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 5,579 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 11,500 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 36,813 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt owns 7,600 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Murphy Management Inc owns 72,070 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Bragg invested in 190,195 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,762 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).