Blume Capital Management Stake In Applied Materials (AMAT) Was Has Boosted; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.04 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.