Blume Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Declined; As General Dynamics Corp. (GD) Share Price Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised Holding by $2.22 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 887,532 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust reported 1.53 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 319,709 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highlander Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bankshares Of America De has 12.91 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il has 1.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Narwhal Cap Management owns 69,286 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 609,880 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation. Benin Mngmt Corp owns 10,244 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 49,427 shares. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,235 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 336,433 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Silvercrest Asset Grp Llc accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Rampart Management Co Limited Co accumulated 15,719 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 23,819 shares to 494,171 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,918 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,424 shares. 667,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Lc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 5,312 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Penobscot Invest Management owns 3,030 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd reported 60,646 shares. Montecito Comml Bank invested in 2,512 shares. Financial Advisers reported 11,667 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.31% or 10,000 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Tru holds 10,028 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,354 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 7,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 0.76% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Farallon Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 1.47% or 1.08M shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has invested 0.63% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

