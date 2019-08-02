Blume Capital Management Raised Devon Energy (DVN) Stake; United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Its Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stake

United Services Automobile Association increased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 909.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 174,900 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock rose 43.37%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 194,122 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 19,222 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 701,071 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Highlights; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Devon Energy (DVN) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 12,750 shares as Devon Energy (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 171,804 shares with $5.42 million value, up from 159,054 last quarter. Devon Energy now has $10.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 1.86M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point & N A invested 0.54% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Street invested in 23.17 million shares. Andra Ap invested in 238,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Srb accumulated 24,652 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,832 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Argyle Cap Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 32,352 shares. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 109,671 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 208,722 shares. Huber Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 25,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 384,500 shares. Westpac Bk has 111,039 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company reported 240,710 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4000 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 6. Societe Generale maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lattice Semiconductor had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co initiated Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lattice (LSCC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BDC,LSCC,NATI – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Lattice Semiconductor Stock Jumped Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.75% Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.