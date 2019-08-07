Blume Capital Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Shorts Raised By 73.36%

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 32.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 31,565 shares with $1.80M value, down from 46,885 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $82.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 3.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) had an increase of 73.36% in short interest. SLNO’s SI was 147,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.36% from 85,200 shares previously. With 89,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s short sellers to cover SLNO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 5,971 shares traded. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has declined 20.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SLNO News: 14/05/2018 – Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – SOLENO THERAPEUTICS INC – TRIAL IS ANTICIPATED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY 9-12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE; 14/05/2018 Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase lll Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – SOLENO THERAPEUTICS SAYS QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.17 – SEC FILING

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has market cap of $62.60 million. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release , a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $2.03M were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.