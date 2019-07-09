Blume Capital Management Lowered Metlife (MET) Stake; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 157 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 187 cut down and sold equity positions in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 147.08 million shares, up from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Magellan Midstream Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 24 to 24 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 153 Increased: 109 New Position: 48.

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Metlife (MET) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as Metlife (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 112,529 shares with $4.79M value, down from 126,276 last quarter. Metlife now has $47.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 2.41M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.87 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Samson Capital Management Llc holds 14.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for 196,564 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 236,291 shares or 10.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heronetta Management L.P. has 7.94% invested in the company for 235,879 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 6.27% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 16.13 million shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37M for 15.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.39 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) stake by 12,750 shares to 171,804 valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 21,645 shares and now owns 92,015 shares. Citigroup (NYSE:C) was raised too.

