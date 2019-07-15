Blume Capital Management Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $873,240; Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Boosted by $64.96 Million Its Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 119195.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 595,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 596,477 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 304,705 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 6.28 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM: QUALCOMM FAILED TO DISCLOSE UNILATERAL REQUEST; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Use OLED Screens in MacBook and iPad – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.05% or 101,120 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Llc Ny holds 6,473 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davenport Lc has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 411 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.16% or 631,207 shares. Laffer Invs reported 49,969 shares stake. Illinois-based Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Castleark Ltd holds 0.29% or 133,148 shares. 28,513 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. World Invsts invested in 0.25% or 18.01M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1.50 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il stated it has 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,500 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Savant Capital Ltd has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $240,374 was made by BROWN JAY W on Thursday, February 7. STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought $3.50M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Friday, February 8.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 320,510 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $55.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (Call) (NYSE:BLL) by 533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).