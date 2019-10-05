Blume Capital Management Lowered Its Comcast (CMCSA) Position as Share Value Declined; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Market Value Rose While Alpha Windward Has Upped Holding

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 2684.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 20,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 21,581 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, up from 775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.31 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can Trump and the Olympics Really Lift Comcast Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Diamond Offshore, Home Depot, KB Home, Liberty Global, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St." published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Discovery, Inc. Partners with FreeWheel on Multi-Year Agreement to Unify Its Advertising Management and Aggregate Audience Scale Across All Screens – Business Wire" on September 30, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,250 shares to 53,293 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,627 shares to 9,318 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Old Republic Announces Stock Purchase By Its ESSOP – PR Newswire" on May 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Old Republic International Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call – PRNewswire" published on January 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – PRNewswire" on July 11, 2019.