Blume Capital Management Lowered Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $873,240 as Stock Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Its Position by $3.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 619.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 195,591 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 316,000 are owned by Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited. Compton Management Inc Ri has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc owns 26,264 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability holds 913 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hollencrest accumulated 3,667 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Conning Incorporated invested in 826,550 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Moreover, Axa has 0.61% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.74 million shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.05% or 4,461 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc holds 19,190 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 224,227 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 16,684 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 46,091 shares. 568 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 3,400 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd accumulated 94 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.09% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,935 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,172 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Llc invested in 27,585 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 175 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 226,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc has 4,838 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 17,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Co reported 5,487 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.