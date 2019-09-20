Blume Capital Management Increases Position in Citigroup (C); Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $1.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 150,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, up from 142,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.9. About 796,313 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.47M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh owns 14,880 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 470,838 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.60 million shares stake. Twin Focus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co reported 122,815 shares. Montgomery Mgmt invested in 5,442 shares. Culbertson A N & reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York reported 0.13% stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc accumulated 12,195 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited reported 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 766,637 shares. The Florida-based Harvey Capital Management Incorporated has invested 3.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,000 shares to 91,535 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,198 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Spdr (XLE).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Things the Market Missed From Illinois Tool Works’ Earnings – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Board of Directors Approves Seven Percent Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,500 shares to 154,700 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,250 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.36% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 2,663 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Camarda Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 116,492 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 99,601 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 2.40 million shares. Schulhoff And Communications Inc has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 29,454 shares. Park Oh holds 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 19,064 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Interstate Retail Bank reported 9,838 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).