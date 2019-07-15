Blume Capital Management Increases Position in Applied Materials (AMAT); Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Stake in Terex New (TEX) Has Lowered by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.80 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 35,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 679,558 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 714,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 433,680 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex to Sell Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines to Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. $2,305 worth of stock was bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, May 10. 572 shares valued at $19,128 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Friday, April 5. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.10M shares worth $34.69M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Centurylink Inv reported 32,062 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) owns 3,838 shares. Numerixs Technology owns 4,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,177 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 54,751 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 21,416 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 13,546 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 137,670 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Tn has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 25,910 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 11,613 shares.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.98 per share. TEX’s profit will be $94.70M for 5.74 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.3% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tegean Mgmt has 100,000 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt holds 5,777 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Patten Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 8,310 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 3.97M shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jbf reported 99,230 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 6,484 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 196,364 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.14% or 524,359 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas accumulated 0.13% or 351,426 shares.