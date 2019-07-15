Blume Capital Management Increases Holding in Devon Energy (DVN); Nbw Capital Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $337,743

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.85M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 1,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,746 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 60,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 16,284 shares to 39,721 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 21,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 57,252 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 74,918 shares. Glovista Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,347 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 335,009 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alleghany Corporation De reported 975,000 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 10,967 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 164,433 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Management invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 62,646 are owned by Woodstock Corporation. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.6% or 38,962 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Of Vermont reported 170,941 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release – Live Trading News” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).