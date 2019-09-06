Blume Capital Management Increased Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Position; Acme United (ACU) Sentiment Is 3.5

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Applied Materials (AMAT) stake by 88.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 20,460 shares as Applied Materials (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 43,660 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 23,200 last quarter. Applied Materials now has $46.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 10.42M shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Acme United Corp (ACU) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 4 sold and decreased stock positions in Acme United Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.14 million shares, up from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acme United Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $66.74 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,555 for 19.14 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation for 286,959 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 620,553 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 138,933 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 127,200 shares.

