Blume Capital Management Increased Holding in Cvs (CVS) as Stock Declined; Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holding by $425,000; Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,863 were reported by Roberts Glore Il. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moon Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,765 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 0.1% or 49,940 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 53,400 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 13,426 shares. 758 are held by Somerset Tru. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 55,833 shares. Moreover, Halsey Associate Ct has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,725 shares. Virginia-based Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 1.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 902,428 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ghp Inv Advsrs has 36,534 shares. Vision has 0.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,185 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.86M for 25.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.