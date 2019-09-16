Blume Capital Management Increased By $737,802 Its Cvs (CVS) Holding; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Grubhub (GRUB) Stake By $47.20 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Cvs Corp (CVS) stake by 14.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 13,663 shares as Cvs Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 105,678 shares with $5.76 million value, up from 92,015 last quarter. Cvs Corp now has $83.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired 612,970 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd holds 12.31M shares with $960.01M value, up from 11.70M last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $6.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 26,087 shares or 0.22% of the stock. New England & Mgmt has invested 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Kj Harrison & Incorporated has 0.78% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natl Pension owns 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.37 million shares. Gibraltar Cap Inc invested in 70,692 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Markel Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 275,000 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 1.09M shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Cidel Asset Management has 1.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 112,773 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.99% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 471,521 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested in 39,494 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 13,347 shares. Wade G W & Inc stated it has 142,829 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 690,641 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 872,806 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 14.74% above currents $64.06 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Allergan stake by 11,328 shares to 22,913 valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) stake by 16,253 shares and now owns 227,021 shares. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.86’s average target is 41.36% above currents $66.4 stock price. GrubHub had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $12200 target. Citigroup upgraded Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could California’s AB5 Gig Workers Bill Hurt Grubhub? – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB deepens Applebee’s, IHOP partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.