Blume Capital Management Holds Position in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY); Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position by $712,785; Stock Value Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 11,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 502,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 514,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.05M shares traded or 194.12% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 29,728 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hourglass Ltd Liability Com holds 2.68% or 349,384 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 6.79M shares stake. Cim Mangement has 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 22,903 shares. The Minnesota-based Somerset Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 169,491 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.68 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 0.06% or 572,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paw has 0.65% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 25,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.02% or 15,661 shares. Forward Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 32,480 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,565 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated holds 0.08% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 21,045 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 96,852 are held by Mackenzie Fin. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 38,682 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.43% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 186,443 shares. 3,199 are owned by Victory Cap Management. Renaissance Ltd accumulated 9,212 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0% or 456 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 87,240 were reported by Argent Capital Ltd Liability Com. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 37,932 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 4,699 shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,985 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.07% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 272,265 shares to 310,504 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 88,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).