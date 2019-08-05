Blume Capital Management Holds Position in Walt Disney (DIS); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 53,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 194,091 shares. Moreover, Trb LP has 18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 510,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 39,652 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Granite Prtnrs Llc reported 257,388 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Round Table Svcs Ltd has 7,988 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 1.21% stake. Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 23,114 shares. Welch Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company Ny holds 1,990 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lagoda Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 3,730 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 15,030 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 15,326 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,526 shares. Iron Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,515 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Com reported 592,694 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability Company has 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,600 shares. Strategic Financial Services Inc has 42,141 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 492,817 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,898 shares. Mengis Cap Management Inc holds 1.8% or 29,087 shares. 134,191 are held by Btr Mgmt. Lomas Cap Mgmt holds 4.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 356,649 shares. Acg Wealth has 40,870 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Llc has 316,795 shares. Finemark Bancshares Trust reported 32,397 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Foster Motley invested in 0.15% or 9,256 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt has 2.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Trust reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).