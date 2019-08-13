Blume Capital Management Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Augustine Asset Management Holds Stake in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD)

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 333,796 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 3.59 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 25,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,500 are owned by Advisory Ser Network Ltd Co. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.75% or 35,925 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks stated it has 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 100 shares. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Com has 5,560 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd holds 4,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ariel Investments Lc stated it has 783,793 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 3,815 were reported by Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company. 23,245 were reported by Griffin Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 1.11 million shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

