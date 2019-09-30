Blume Capital Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Boosted by $367,500 as Market Value Rose; Scout Investments Cut Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $38.45 Million; Stock Price Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) by 54.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 183,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 155,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.59M, down from 339,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $202.18. About 221,674 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 52,018 shares to 130,965 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.25 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 16,253 shares to 227,021 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,475 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.