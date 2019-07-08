Blume Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Cvs (CVS) as Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $310,401

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 3.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,491 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 42,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 9.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,565 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Synovus Financial holds 0.16% or 185,044 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 69,958 shares. Cohen Klingenstein invested in 0.31% or 82,875 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 344,492 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Opus Inv holds 0.61% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 56,900 shares. Peoples Fin Svcs Corporation invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.54 million are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,576 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 0.21% or 53,005 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. New York-based Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 158,086 shares to 5,126 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest accumulated 350,625 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 334,023 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Knott David M reported 1,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Cap Advisors owns 4,003 shares. Fort LP owns 20,863 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. S&Co holds 110,457 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Com holds 4.12% or 143,848 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2.53% or 487,790 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 104,716 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.02 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 4.84M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 2.5% or 249,865 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,165 shares.