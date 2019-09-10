Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Value Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 5.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 1.17M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,900 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,418 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 103,000 shares. 32,879 are owned by Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 15,676 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.96% stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.47 million shares. Everence Mgmt Inc owns 69,714 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Lc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Management reported 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich & Berg accumulated 24,286 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx has 7,500 shares. Summit Securities Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security, a Florida-based fund reported 39,308 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 19,127 shares. Financial Mgmt reported 360 shares. Country Trust Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 849 shares. 6,476 are held by Rhenman & Asset Ab. First City Cap Mngmt owns 11,083 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank holds 558 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 282,734 shares. Sather Grp Incorporated Inc reported 320,433 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset owns 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 753,506 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 15,466 shares. 27,718 are owned by City. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 282,249 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Is Becoming More Attractive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Roundup: 3P Repairs, China Tariffs, September Event, Privacy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares to 48,043 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).