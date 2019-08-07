Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by $4.31 Million; Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Lowered Its Stake by $4.84 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 19,009 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 billion, down from 19,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 538,272 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Management owns 1.03M shares. Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 82,198 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate holds 0.23% or 14,702 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 6,335 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 61,100 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 37 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Us Savings Bank De invested in 3,107 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.07% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdings has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.61% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). California Employees Retirement System holds 115,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Artisan Partners Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 1.37 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Group, LLC declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $112.19M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 0.95% or 538,944 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 1,308 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,108 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.94 million shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Price Inc reported 1.44% stake. 148,538 were accumulated by Chilton Limited Liability Corporation. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sky Group Limited Liability Co holds 2,967 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 221,372 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation holds 737,556 shares. Farmers Com reported 36,527 shares. Founders Financial Lc holds 0.07% or 1,387 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corp holds 153,026 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,703 shares. Kensico Cap holds 2.86M shares or 8.8% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy by 195 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.