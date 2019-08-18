Blume Capital Management Has Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Position; Community Bankers Trust Has 1.42 Sentiment

Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 27 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 19 cut down and sold their equity positions in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The funds in our database now own: 12.67 million shares, down from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Community Bankers Trust Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) stake by 376.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 113,800 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 144,065 shares with $3.80M value, up from 30,265 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co. now has $18.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding firm for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses in Virginia and Maryland. The company has market cap of $174.73 million. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation for 2.07 million shares. Reliance Trust Co owns 133,368 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 1.73% invested in the company for 250,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

Analysts await Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ESXB’s profit will be $3.56 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Community Bankers Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap reported 144,065 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 159,800 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.81% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Holt Capital Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 32,831 shares. 7,610 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.51% or 630,732 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 54,629 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.08% or 13,928 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il reported 12,680 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 111,187 shares. 84,889 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 88,370 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 0.68% stake.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. On Thursday, June 6 Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 5,195 shares.