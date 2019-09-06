Blume Capital Management Has Raised Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Fundsmith Llp Has Increased Its Stake

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 131,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957.51M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 397,463 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. It closed at $50.35 lastly. It is down 3.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 16,963 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors reported 2,756 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,946 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 745,420 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 99,435 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 32,701 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 55,645 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Blue Finance Capital has invested 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,993 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% or 2,105 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,300 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Highland Capital Lp owns 34,000 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.83% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,336 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 100,439 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Ltd accumulated 7,477 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grimes Company reported 5,842 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 18,621 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Enterprise Services has 2,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 17,874 shares. Soroban Prtn LP holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.50M shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.16% or 10,818 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.13% or 351,426 shares.