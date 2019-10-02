Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $542,507; Aar (AIR) Shorts Increased By 0.94%

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 4,079 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 55,198 shares with $7.39 million value, down from 59,277 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 10.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) had an increase of 0.94% in short interest. AIR’s SI was 1.59M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.94% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 249,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR)’s short sellers to cover AIR’s short positions. The SI to Aar Corp’s float is 4.77%. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 44,622 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) stake by 33,356 shares to 177,421 valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 57,045 shares and now owns 104,729 shares. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 11.66% above currents $133.91 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Tortoise Lc has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Capital Advisors Inc holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,703 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited reported 7.97% stake. Joho Limited Liability Com has invested 16.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 498,159 are owned by Castleark Management Limited. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated invested 5.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.9% or 138,944 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 19,393 shares. Retirement Planning Gp has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moneta Investment Advsrs Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 788 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 68,746 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 76,100 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Fcg Advisors Lc reported 24,656 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability stated it has 80,306 shares.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 0.57% more from 30.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance invested in 249,854 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 112,267 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 0.04% or 2.95 million shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 498,269 shares. Beach Point Cap Ltd Partnership has 562,826 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has 12,491 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 8,616 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,323 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 24,061 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,912 were reported by Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership. Mondrian Inv Prns reported 134,481 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 199,553 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AAR has $5500 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51’s average target is 28.46% above currents $39.7 stock price. AAR had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AIR in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AIR in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating.

