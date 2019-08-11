Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Increased by Taylor Asset Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 27/03/2018 – Maryland AG: Attorney General Frosh Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook – 3/26/2018; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT F8 DEVELOPERS CONF.: LIVE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Capital Ltd Liability owns 52,160 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Granite Prns Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,214 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Council holds 1.8% or 509,382 shares. Moreover, First Commercial Bank has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,427 shares. Raging Cap Management Ltd Com owns 140,500 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 4.32% or 1.60 million shares. Stillwater Inv Limited Liability Company reported 27,129 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 4,044 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 1,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Harvey Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.72% or 9,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 456,109 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco Limited accumulated 25.68 million shares or 1.44% of the stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares to 221,382 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oracle Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.