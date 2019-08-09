Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.94 Million as Market Value Rose; Perkins Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $362,700

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 17,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 1.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 534,447 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 558,801 were accumulated by Synovus. Northeast Mgmt has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.91% or 136,381 shares. Hamel Associates reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers accumulated 60,600 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Huntington Bank owns 1.16M shares. Intrust National Bank Na reported 68,723 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 49,043 shares. Freestone Lc owns 154,979 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Essex Limited Co reported 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.62M shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel holds 20,143 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 16.04M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Inv Advisors owns 202,851 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.