Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Applied Materials (AMAT) by $797,940; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $393,682 as Stock Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 26,033 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 16,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 426,110 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 1.81 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,755 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,000 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 18,318 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 155,938 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 1,288 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp stated it has 75,296 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) reported 0.16% stake. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 17,990 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Lc holds 6,715 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Co owns 6,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tegean Cap Ltd holds 2.7% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 70,622 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.32% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

