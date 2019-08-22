Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $1.15 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 36,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45M shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Com owns 3.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 222,669 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability owns 3,216 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 29,476 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orleans Cap Corp La invested in 26,300 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Aldebaran Fincl reported 5,771 shares. Confluence Wealth Lc accumulated 7,791 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Com stated it has 1,287 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr Lp reported 0.51% stake. Colony Group Ltd Company accumulated 17,678 shares. Guardian Advsr Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,807 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,054 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.39% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Co Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01M shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares to 22,840 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

