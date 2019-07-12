Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Cvs (CVS) Holding; National Health Investors (NHI) Has 1.14 Sentiment

National Health Investors Inc (NHI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 97 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 85 sold and reduced holdings in National Health Investors Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 29.63 million shares, up from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National Health Investors Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 72 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Cvs Corp (CVS) stake by 30.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 21,645 shares as Cvs Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 92,015 shares with $4.96 million value, up from 70,370 last quarter. Cvs Corp now has $78.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 4.05 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Health Investors Inc (NHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHI to Participate in 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Forum – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Provides $32.7 Million Acquisition Loan for South Carolina CCRC – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $60.45 million for 14.63 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 20,568 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. for 538,976 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 766,805 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.55% invested in the company for 127,484 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,365 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.