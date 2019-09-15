Blume Capital Management Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stake; Kidder Stephen W Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $446,607

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 78,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, down from 81,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 33,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 144,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 30,955 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 30,592 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Golub Grp owns 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,443 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 1% or 927,237 shares. 27,421 are held by M Holdings Securities. 109,497 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Limited. Davidson Invest Advsrs reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Florida-based Suncoast Equity Management has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 3,708 shares. Sunbelt holds 12,212 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Limited Liability Com has 3,926 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc accumulated 24,936 shares. 10 stated it has 3.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Counsel Ny invested in 445,252 shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,940 shares to 6,020 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

