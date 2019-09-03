Blume Capital Management Has Increased By $2.96 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holding; uniQure N.V. (QURE) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $76 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is 53.39% above currents $55.63 stock price. uniQure NV had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. SunTrust initiated uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. See uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Initiate

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $85 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) stake by 376.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc acquired 113,800 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 144,065 shares with $3.80 million value, up from 30,265 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co. now has $19.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.23M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Becker Cap Mgmt reported 1.83 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 428,840 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Ser N A has 1.3% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 95,010 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 141,688 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). D E Shaw stated it has 2.09M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.03% or 2.15 million shares. Davidson Investment holds 0.07% or 24,525 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt owns 101,801 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 28,466 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.02% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.02M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

The stock increased 2.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 604,257 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017