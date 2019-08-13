Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $4.31 Million; Valuation Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Position as Share Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 673,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The hedge fund held 618,476 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 47,886 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Rev $284.3M; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 320,769 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.99M shares to 8.80M shares, valued at $125.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30.00 million activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.41 million for 18.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.