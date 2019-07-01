Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Metlife (MET) Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $15.66 Million Its Ally Financial (ALLY) Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 11.14 million shares with $306.34 million value, down from 11.72M last quarter. Ally Financial Inc now has $12.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 1.20M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Metlife (MET) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as Metlife (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 112,529 shares with $4.79 million value, down from 126,276 last quarter. Metlife now has $47.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 1.69 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 332,897 were accumulated by Shufro Rose And Lc. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 401,509 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,280 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 314,035 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And has 0.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 51,584 shares. Motco holds 0% or 198 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 164 shares. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Quantum Mgmt invested 0.52% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% or 5,528 shares. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.16% or 179,553 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.06% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Blume Capital Management Inc increased Citigroup (NYSE:C) stake by 47,430 shares to 48,043 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) stake by 12,750 shares and now owns 171,804 shares. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Metlife and KeyCorp – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCC) ROE Of 77%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, Ally prepare for Fed rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Schedules Release of Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.