Blume Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.49 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Last Week Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Coverage

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 110,535 shares with $5.94M value, down from 138,575 last quarter. Oracle now has $173.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 231,603 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’

Among 3 analysts covering Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Charter Communications has $43500 highest and $375 lowest target. $395’s average target is 1.54% above currents $389 stock price. Charter Communications had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. See Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $380.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $435.0000 460.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $420.0000 450.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $390 Initiate

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt 480.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $383.0000 421.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.16 billion. It offers subscription video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. It has a 65.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits clients to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services.

The stock increased 0.91% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $389. About 26,419 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 26/03/2018 – New Summit Charter Academy Approved To Open In Colorado Springs Will Have Campus In Northstar Commercial Partners Building; 30/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL SEES FY18 OP. EARNINGS/SEC. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 3%; 15/05/2018 – Charter Court Financial Services Group Goes Above 50D-MA; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L – FY LOAN BOOK OF £5.4 BLN VS £3.8 BLN YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Places Two CO Charter School Ratings on Watch Positive with Criteria Change; 28/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Charter School Finance Training, August 7 On-Site; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Mon, 4/23/2018, 6:00 PM; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS CEO TOM RUTLEDGE CONCLUDES PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – MAFFEI: CHARTER SAW `ENORMOUS’ BENEFITS FROM TAX LAW

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold Charter Communications, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mgmt has invested 5.35% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Moreover, Covey Cap Advsr has 5.78% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc World Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 106,374 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.18% above currents $52.08 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $54 target. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5900 target. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $60 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.