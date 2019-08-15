Blume Capital Management Has Cut Metlife (MET) Position By $577,374; Last Week Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 20.58% above currents $12.44 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. See Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased Metlife (MET) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as Metlife (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Blume Capital Management Inc holds 112,529 shares with $4.79 million value, down from 126,276 last quarter. Metlife now has $42.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 1.49M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). At Bancorporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 9,716 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 12,562 shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 1.72 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 484,783 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0% or 873 shares. Rockland Co reported 6,340 shares. Addenda Cap reported 18,546 shares stake. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associate has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 3,252 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Park Avenue Ltd Liability reported 6,121 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 20,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is 8.67% above currents $45.09 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $12.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019.