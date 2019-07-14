Blume Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Stock Price Rose; As Kla (KLAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Raised Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Landscape Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 35,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 666,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Huntington Retail Bank reported 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ally Financial reported 0.26% stake. Highland Ltd Partnership accumulated 176,900 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,186 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.22% or 3.28M shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arcadia Inv Mi reported 1,000 shares stake. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 23,864 shares. D E Shaw & holds 6.77M shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,837 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.01% or 2,076 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Ltd Com accumulated 1,677 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,032 shares. 5,488 are owned by Syntal Capital Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 47,577 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.14% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 135 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 7,223 shares. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 0.07% or 73,086 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 728 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, E&G Advisors LP has 0.13% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares to 49,889 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,847 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

