Blume Capital Management Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $873,240; Stock Rose; Live Your Vision Increased Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 13.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,540 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company. Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,575 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 170,085 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Lc stated it has 208 shares. Keystone Finance Planning invested 1.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Lc has 0.97% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 86,894 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.03% or 9,164 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Benedict Advisors holds 54,579 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 132,346 shares stake. 103,398 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Swiss National Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.05M shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 98,220 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl Inc accumulated 0.09% or 9,695 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citigroup holds 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 4.81 million shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,115 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,338 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd holds 0.66% or 58,465 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1.09 million shares. Ins Tx reported 488,492 shares stake. Moreover, North Point Managers Corporation Oh has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,193 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc accumulated 4,775 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 73,058 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Davis R M has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 151,479 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares to 884,148 shares, valued at $45.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC) by 19,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,893 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ).

