Blume Capital Management Cut Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding Maintained by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 14,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 8,192 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, One Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Waters Parkerson Ltd holds 370,737 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 10.26M shares. Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 2.58M shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 916 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.53M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 17,155 shares. Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hrt Fincl Lc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Covington Cap owns 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 68,997 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38,260 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc accumulated 25.77 million shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 31,617 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,907 shares to 97,169 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,427 shares to 34,676 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,052 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).