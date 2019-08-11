Blume Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C); Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $1.42 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 197.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 15,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 23,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Lc holds 0.05% or 1,524 shares in its portfolio. Elkhorn Ptnrs Partnership stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Markston International Ltd Com holds 0.82% or 112,178 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 257,750 shares. 11,062 are held by F&V Cap Ltd Llc. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.32 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has 7,566 shares. Tegean Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 210,000 shares. Rock Point Advsrs accumulated 184,807 shares. Baltimore has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland has 19,080 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 24,179 shares. Landscape Ltd Co holds 4,696 shares. Independent Invsts reported 14,275 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Inc, a New York-based fund reported 92,622 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 138,440 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And reported 24,450 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Argent has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rk Cap Llc holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 147,886 shares. 18,550 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. 93,871 are owned by Stifel Financial. Invesco Limited accumulated 147,430 shares. Smithfield holds 0.44% or 45,000 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 225 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,299 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 8,700 shares. Salem Counselors reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,347 shares to 12,847 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.